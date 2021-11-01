Call My Agent: Bollywood is the latest show streaming on Netflix and it features Soni Razdan, Ayush Mehra, Aahana Kumra and Rajat Kapoor in the lead. The show highlighted how four talent agents pull off casting coups, calm celebrity egos, manage the chaos happening in their talent management office and much more and try their level best to save a sinking company. But looks like it didn’t turn out to be an entertaining show for netizens. There are some who are disappointed with the script and have mocked the makers for this series that is based on the hit French show, Dix Pour Cent.

Netflix & Shaad Ali

call between shaad ali & netflix india: netflix: hey shaad, long time. jhoom barabar jhoom was just playing on tv so we switched it off. anyway, how have you been? shaad ali: janab netflix: wait a second shaad ali: mohatarma netflix: thats it boys!! we have a remake on our hands — Poulomi Das (@PouloCruelo) October 31, 2021

Upset

the more i watch call my agent bollywood the angrier i get — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) October 31, 2021

Unrealistic

The first unrealistic thing about Call My Agent: Bollywood is that the talent agency is set in South Bombay and not Versova — Sonali Thakker Desai (@SonaliThakker) October 30, 2021

2000s K Soap

Why does Call My Agent Bollywood have the aesthetic of a 2000s K soap — Saba Imtiaz (@SabaImtiaz) October 29, 2021

Terrible Show

Call My Agent Bollywood on Netflix is terrible. And there are very few things that I would call terrible. But this is terrible. — Haroon Rashid (@iHaroonRashid) October 29, 2021

Not Binge Watch Worthy

Wow 'Call My Agent: Bollywood' is... not good. Amongst other problems, I've seen better sets put up in college plays on stage. To be fair, I could only watch two episodes & maybe it gets better (highly doubt, though) — Sahil Rizwan (@SahilRiz) October 30, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)