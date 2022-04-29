Chhavi Mittal had recently undergone breast cancer surgery after which she had shared posts on social media saying she is ‘cancer free’. The actress celebrates her 17th wedding anniversary today with husband Mohit Hussein. The duo is celebrating this special day in the hospital as Chhavi is still recovering. The actress has shared a few pictures and penned a sweet note for her husband on Instagram. Chhavi Mittal Says She Is ‘Cancer Free’ After Undergoing Surgery, Tells Fans ‘Don’t Stop The Prayers’.

Chhavi Mittal And Mohit Hussein

