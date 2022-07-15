Netflix has shared a teaser video of the second season of its five popular series. Delhi Crime, Mismatched, Jamtara, Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, and Masaba Masaba have been renewed for season two and it would soon be premiered on the streaming giant! Masaba Masaba Season 2 Teaser Out! Masaba Gupta, Neena Gupta’s Slice-Of-Life Series To Premiere On Netflix On July 29 (Watch Video).

Glimpse Of Season Two Of Six Netflix Series

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)