The third season of Emily in Paris is out! The show focusing on Emily Cooper, who travels to France for her job, season three brings all our favourite characters back into the mix with some new drama unfolding. With fans calling the season insane and reacting to the cliffhanger ending put forth, they can't wait for the next season. Here are some of the best reactions we could find. Emily in Paris Season 3 Premiere: Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Lucien Laviscount and Others Make Stylish Appearances for the Netflix Series’ Event in Paris (View Pics).

The Mess Unfolds!

Me watching the mess unfold in the season final of Emily in Paris season 3 pic.twitter.com/9MyAIdAFQs — Emily (@Emilyrenee_13) December 21, 2022

Need Season Four Asap!

So i’ve finished season 3 of Emily in Paris and I have no idea what to do with myself after that ending. Season 4 right now pls pic.twitter.com/HBp7TEiTVm — kimberley (@kimberleyxart) December 21, 2022

Just Make it Happen!

Just completed Emily in Paris season 3 and i swear to God I will murder the creators JUST MAKE IT HAPPEN ALREADY IT'S BEEN TOO LONG STOP ENDING IT ON CLIFFHANGERS — wantpizza24/7 (@secretplaceuwu) December 21, 2022

Took a Weird Turn!

Emily in Paris season 3 took a weird turn pic.twitter.com/nuyE7CKNTe — grace (@iam_gam) December 20, 2022

Ooh Its Addictive!

season 3 of emily in paris has me.. pic.twitter.com/SKMl8Adcnv — sophia 💌 (@lukeonvinyl) December 21, 2022

Team Alfie!

nah the ending for emily in paris season 3? i'm sure there's gonna be season 4 coz what was that ending, istg i have my high expectation on alfie and emily but anyways team alfie all the wayyyy! — umi (@umiirhmh) December 21, 2022

