Emmy Awards 2021 Nominations have been announced, and there have been some surprises. One of the biggest history-making turns has been actor Mj Rodriguez becoming the first trans person to be nominated for Lead Actress in a Drama Series. They earned the nomination for performance in the show Pose.

