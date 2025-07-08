A bizarre scandal in China has shocked millions after a 38-year-old man in Nanjing, nicknamed "Red Uncle," was arrested for posing as a woman and allegedly filming sexual encounters with over 1,000 unsuspecting men. The man, identified by the surname Jiao, reportedly lured heterosexual men into his home, recorded the acts without consent, and shared the videos online. The story went viral on Weibo, garnering over 200 million views and sparking nationwide concern over privacy, public health, and trust in relationships. While social media claimed Jiao was 60 and had relations with 1,691 men, police clarified his age and did not confirm the exact number of victims. China Extends Visa-Free Entry to Over 70 Countries up to 30 Days To Boost Tourism.

Man Posing as Woman Films Hookups With Men China

JUST IN - The tale of a middle-aged Chinese man, or "uncle", who disguised himself as a woman to secretly film and share videos of his hookups with more than 1,000 men, shook China's social media, spurring fears for public health, privacy and marital fidelity — Reuters pic.twitter.com/GDXYQaT35t — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 8, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)