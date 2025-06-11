Flamingos, which usually arrive around November in Rajasthan, have already touched down at Sambhar Salt Lake. Yes, it’s June, but the Sambhar Jheel is now alive with flamingos painting the shallow salt flats in graceful waves of pink and white. The migratory birds’ delayed departure may have surprised many, but it is a great spectacle for the birdwatchers. A mesmerising video of flamingos at the Sambhar Salt Lake has gone viral on social media. It must be noted that Sambhar Jheel is one of the most critical wintering grounds along the Central Asian Flyway, a major migratory route and a birdwatcher’s paradise. Flamboyance of Flamingos: Thousands of Flamingos Turn Navi Mumbai Wetlands Into Breathtaking Cascade of Pink.

Flamingo Spectacle at Rajasthan’s Sambhar Jheel

#WATCH | Jaipur | Flamingos flock to Rajasthan's Sambhar Salt Lake. Along the Central Asian Flyway, a significant migratory route, Sambhar is one of the most favoured destinations for migratory birds, especially Flamingos. pic.twitter.com/OvgQK0pjMO — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2025

