The recent news from SAG-AFTRA negotiations revealed that the studios demanded the ability to use AI on background actors to avoid daily wages. While the said proposal is upsetting, it's reminding netizens of a scene from animated show BoJack Horseman, which had predicted the ditto situation long back. A video from the show going viral on the internet which showcases Horseman getting scanned, so that in case he 'dies' someone else could replace him. AI Generate Realistic, Deepfake Content Leave Hollywood Actors Concerned Ahead of Compensation Negotiations.

Watch Viral Video:

I’m literally crying because this is nearly bar-for-bar on what was said in an episode of BoJack Horseman. When I tell you these studios are CARTOONISHLY EVIL 😭 https://t.co/wZRPJPDtk6 pic.twitter.com/9XAEf03CWw — Clarkisha Kent (@IWriteAllDay_) July 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)