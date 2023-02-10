Shahid Kapoor's web-series Farzi, which released on Prime Video, on February 10 was initially planned as a movie with a different cast. Yes, as per an old interview by Indian Express, filmmaker Raj and DK's latest flick, was first planned with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Kriti Sanon. However, now we get to see Vijay Sethupathi, Raashii Khanna, Regina Cassandra among others in the show. Interesting, so did you know about this cool trivia? Farzi Season 1 Review: Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi are Fantastic in Raj-DK's Hugely Entertaining Amazon Prime Series (LatestLY Exclusive).

Farzi Trivia:

