Netflix comes up with a new anthology series of six romantic stories, Feels Like Ishq. It leaves us with the many reminders of being in love and also our first love. So there's a quarantine love, 'mei to bhag rahi hu' love, an LGBTQ+ love and much more which has left us feeling warm and fuzzy. Feels Like Ishq stars Rohit Saraf, Radhika Madan, Tanya Maniktala, Amol Parashar, Neeraj Madhav, Simran Jehani, Kajol Chugh, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Skand Thakur, Zayn Marie Khan, Saba Azad, Mihir Ahuja. It premieres on July 23, only on Netflix.

