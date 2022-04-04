Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary welcomed a baby girl on April 3. Several industry friends congratulated the newly blessed parents on social media. Gauahar Khan too extended heartfelt wishes to the couple and their newborn baby.

Gauahar Khan’s Post For Debina Bonnerjee And Gurmeet Choudhary

Super congratulations dear Gurmeet n Debina 💛🤗🌸 god bless the new born baby ! 🌺 https://t.co/Rj303Wihxs — Gauahar Khan / MAYANKA (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) April 4, 2022

