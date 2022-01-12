Gauahar Khan who's always vocal on social media didn't hesitate to comment on a viral video from Bhopal that's doing rounds on the internet. In the clip shared by a paparazzi account, we see an angry woman smashing fruits on the road from a vendor’s cart. It's said that after the cart allegedly touched her car, the woman did this. Now, Gauahar has slammed the woman for her actions and even called her a 'loser'. She also added that she could like to buy the entire cart from the vendor. Bhopal Woman Throws Away Vendor's Fruits on Road After Seller's Cart Brushed Past Her Car, Video Sparks Twitter Outrage.

Watch Viral Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Gauahar Khan's Comment:

Viral Bhayani Instagram

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)