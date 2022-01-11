Bhopal, January 11: In a video said to be from Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, a woman can be seen throwing away the fruits carried by a fruit-seller on handcart, after the cart reportedly "brushed past" the vehicle owned by the woman in the video. The video clip sparked outrage on Twitter after it was shared by a user named Izhar Hasan Khan. The woman in question is said to be an assistant professor. However, the video of her alleged misbehaviour has gone viral and invited criticism on Twitter. In the second video of the incident shared by the user, it is claimed that the fruit seller requested the car owner not to throw away the fruits but to no avail.

ठेले वाले ने मैडम से लाख मिन्नतें करी बोला मैं आपकी गाड़ी का कांच बदलवा दूंगा फल मत फेको, लेकिन मैडम नहीं मानी। आपको बता दें कि मैडम की कार के पीछे भोपाल की एक प्रतिष्ठित प्राइवेट यूनिवर्सिटी का स्टीकर लगा हुआ है। (2/2)@Ajaydubey9 — Izhar Hasan Khan (@izharihk) January 11, 2022

"A video of Bhopal is going viral on social media, in which a woman is seen throwing fruits on the ground from a hand cart. The authorities have been instructed to find the fruit seller and the woman so that proper action can be taken in the case," tweeted Bhopal collector official Twitter handle.

सोशल मीडिया पर भोपाल का एक वीडियो वॉयरल हो रहा है जिसमें एक महिला फल के हाथठेला से फलों को जमीन पर फेंकती नजर आ रही है उक्त मामलें पर संज्ञान लेते हुए संबंधित अधिकारियों को महिला एवं हाथठेला वाले का पता करने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं। ताकि उचित कार्यवाई सुनिश्चित की जा सके : कलेक्टर — Collector Bhopal (@CollectorBhopal) January 11, 2022

