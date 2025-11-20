A violent late-night attack at Bhopal’s Magic Spot Cafe has gone viral after CCTV footage captured over 20 masked miscreants storming the newly opened outlet with swords and sticks. The attackers smashed counters, glass panels, furniture and machines, while also assaulting employees. One staffer was struck with a sword, and a customer was injured while trying to escape. A terrified couple fled mid-meal as chaos unfolded around them. Cafe owner Saksham Giri named suspects including Yogi, Nikhil and Abhishek. Police have arrested five students of a private university and detained others after identifying them through CCTV and photographs. More arrests are expected as the investigation continues, officials said. ‘Salam’ Sparks Street Brawl in Baghpat: Man Repeatedly Greets Married Woman in UP, Fight Erupts; 4 Injured In Violent Clash (Video).

Bhopal Shocked as Magic Spot Cafe Turns Warzone

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Anurag Dwary), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

