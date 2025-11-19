Masked goons stormed a newly opened café in Bhopal’s Misrod area on November 18, vandalising property and assaulting staff in a shocking display of violence captured on CCTV. The footage shows over 20 miscreants with their faces covered, entering the Magic Spot Cafe armed with sticks and swords. Customers fled in panic as the attackers smashed counters, glass panels, furniture, and machines, creating chaos inside the premises. The cafe staff were also beaten during the rampage, though the motive behind the attack remains unclear. Reportedly, police have registered a case based on the owner’s complaint naming several accused, including Yogi, Nikhil, and Abhishek. A search operation is underway, with officers conducting raids and examining all angles, from gang rivalry to personal enmity. Bhopal Road Collapse: 50-Meter Stretch of Bhopal-Indore Bypass Road Collapses, Leaving Deep Crater Near Bilkhiriya Village; MPRDC Orders Probe (Watch Videos).

Masked Goons Attack Bhopal Cafe

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Anurag Dwary ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

