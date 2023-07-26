Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy are blessed with twins! The actors took to Instagram and revealed that they are proud parents to a baby boy and girl. "As we embrace this new chapter as a family of four, we are filled with heartfelt gratitude for the love and blessings showered upon us," Pankhuri's post on IG reads. Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy Announce Pregnancy With Quirky Video on Insta – WATCH.

Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy Become Parents:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pankhuri Awasthy Rode (@pankhuri313)

