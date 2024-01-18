Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy were blessed with twins on July 25, 2023. The husband and wife duo welcomed a girl and a boy, whom they named Radhya and Raditya. The renowned television couple has now shared glimpses from their twins’ Annaprashana, a ritual marking the infant’s first intake of food. Although the joyous parents have not revealed the babies’ faces in these pictures, they have given a sneak peek into the precious moments of this special day. Pankhuri Awasthy Shares First Picture of Her Twins With Husband Gautam Rode.

Radhya And Raditya’s Annaprashana

View this post on Instagram

