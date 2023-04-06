Pankuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode today dropped a good news for their fans. Well, as the actors announced pregnancy on Insta with a cute video. The couple is all set to become parents soon as they are expecting their first child together. "Our family is growing and as we embrace this new phase and prepare ourselves to don these new roles," the post's caption reads. Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover Finally Reveal Their Daughter Devi's Face on Insta; Check Out Pics of the Tiny Tot!

Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy Announce Pregnancy:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pankhuri Awasthy Rode (@pankhuri313)

