Netflix is all set to release the second half of Harry & Meghan on December 15, 2022. Chronicling the initial meetings of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the first half of the documentary was released last week, while the upcoming part will focus on their withdrawal from the Royal Family. Harry & Meghan Review: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Say it All In This Effectively Powerful Documentary! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Watch the Trailer:

Harry & Meghan. The Netflix Global event continues December 15. pic.twitter.com/4PNOThV9fM — Netflix (@netflix) December 12, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)