In a surprising move, Warner Bros' streaming service HBO Max has quietly removed about 16 seasons of their popular classic animated shorts Looney Tunes from their service, taking off 256 shorts from about 511. Fans also noticed a few seasons of The Flintstones are also missing. Batgirl Shelved at Warner Bros, Leslie Grace's Film Will Not Release in Theatres or HBO Max.,

HBO Max has removed Seasons 16 through 31 of the classic LOONEY TUNES shorts, removing 256 from the previously 511 shorts. pic.twitter.com/hk0YrB1aAg — CCN (@thecartoonnews) December 31, 2022

The Flintstones

Seasons 4-6 of "THE FLINTSTONES" are also gone from HBO Max. Seems to have happened at the same time as yesterday's Looney Tunes disappearance, and it's a similar situation where only the second half of the program was removed. Why? Who knows. pic.twitter.com/R3M8Y3fnek — Animation on HBO Max (@AnimationOnMax) January 2, 2023

Needless to say, fans aren't very happy with this decision and they took to Twitter to share their ire.

'Consider Them Zaslaved'

Y’know all of those beautifully remastered Looney Tunes cartoons that you enjoyed being able to watch again on @HBOMax (including the legendary Chuck Jones masterpieces of that era)… Well, consider them Zaslaved, because all shorts from 1951-on are gone.https://t.co/7vqKDcDVhS — Ken Plume (@KenPlume) January 2, 2023

Dropping the F Word...

So, all of the classic WB cartoons released from 1951 to 2004 are no longer on @hbomax. This includes many restored cartoons unavailable on home video in that form, as of now. Fuck, fuck, fuck you Zaslav. — Devon Baxter (@dee_bax) December 31, 2022

How to Watch These Shorts Now? Pricey!

This tweet is about HBO Max removing some amount of Looney Tunes cartoons from the app. Almost every Looney Tunes short Is available on blu-ray, 50 shorts per collection, $20 per on Amazon right now. That comes out to 40 cents a short. https://t.co/09r4sGcK3C — John Gary (@johngary) January 1, 2023

'Dismantling the Service'

According to the @tooninwithmetv discussion group on Facebook HBO Max has removed a large portion of it’s Looney Tunes library. It doesn’t feel like cost cutting anymore and feels like they’re just dismantling the service. #LooneyTunes #HBOMax pic.twitter.com/csgkVHzCSX — Jayson Bumbalough (@JBumbalough) December 31, 2022

'Seth Everman'

Seth Everman has announced his retirement from YouTube and WBD has started removing the most beloved Looney Tunes shorts from HBO Max. It ain’t even 11 AM PST on January 1st and 2023 is already pic.twitter.com/L2k68srvVV — Max Marriner (@MrMaxMarriner) January 1, 2023

