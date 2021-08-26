Actress Pranutan Bahl opens up about her experience of working with the co-stars of her upcoming ZEE5 film Helmet. Bahl said, "It was fantastic shooting with the entire cast and crew. Shooting for Helmet has been extremely fun. We all are friends now and we hang out sometimes beyond the film schedule also because we genuinely get along." She added, "There are so many fun incidents, I remember Aparshakti, Abhishek, Ashish and I used to keep chatting and trouble Satramm sir. It was full on entertainment on sets." The social-comedy flick also features Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, Ashish Verma, Anurita Jha, among others.

Check Out the Trailer of Helmet Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)