Recently, a man was spotted with a CCTV camera installed on his helmet in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. The man in the viral clip claimed that he and his family are facing life threats from their neighbours, due to which he has installed the CCTV camera for his safety. He also said that the CCTV has been installed to gather evidence in case there is any misconduct. Nicknamed "Helmet man", the man said that he is a resident of Gauri Nagar in Indore's Hiranagar police station area. He also said that he has been facing a property dispute with his neighbours, Satish Chauhan, Baliram Chauhan, and Munna Chauhan, for a long time. He also alleged that the accused want to usurp his property. He further claimed that his neighbours entered his house and beat up his family members. He further said that the neighbours had removed the CCTV camera installed in his home. The "Helmet Man" also claimed that the police authorities did not provide any security to his family and even denied any help to them. Indore’s ‘Z’-Shaped Overbridge Triggers Uproar Amid Bhopal 90-Degree Flyover Row; Congress Alleges Corruption (See Pics).

Indore Man Installs CCTV On His Helmet, Claims Threat to Life

