A viral video from Mumbai has stirred social media after a biker, fined for riding without a helmet, stopped traffic cops on the road, accusing them of using a scooter with a broken number plate. The clip shows the man confronting two officers, halting their vehicle in protest. Following online outrage, Deputy Commissioner of Traffic Police Pankaj Shirsat clarified that the officers were on duty, and one was using a friend’s scooter that had its front number plate loosely affixed, not missing. The rear plate was intact, and the correct front plate was fixed the next day. A challan of INR 2,000 was also issued for missing mirrors and signage. Shirsat warned against stopping officers or filming such confrontations, calling it “dangerous,” and advised filing complaints through the official traffic app instead. Mumbai Cop Dances With Woman on Local Train During Duty Hours, Suspended After Video Goes Viral.

Biker Confronts Mumbai Traffic Cops Over Broken Number Plate After Being Fined for No Helmet

Sometimes police also need reality check Always question, but follow rules too Perfect Revenge : Mumbai student runs & catches cops break rules after they fined him 1000 for no Helmet later the cop was also fined ₹2000 by the department pic.twitter.com/xxudrC9B7I — Adv. Homi Devang Kapoor (@Homidevang31) October 28, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

