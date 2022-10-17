In popular Game of Thrones fashion, House of the Dragon didn't disappoint with its penultimate episode. Focused on the crowning of Aegon Targaryen, the episode featured Rhaenyra's birthright being usurped from her as Allicent misunderstood what Viserys meant by his final words. Also featuring an impressive display from Eve Best's Rhaenys Targaryen, fans are calling her this weeks MVP. Here are some of the reactions we could find. House of the Dragon Episode 8: Fans Bid Farewell to Paddy Considine's Viserys Targaryen; React to Alicent Hightower's Misunderstanding.

And That's All It Needs to Be!

RHAENYS TARGARYEN. THAT IS THE TWEET. #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/lQrLyKXbVO — out of context house of the dragon (@oochotd) October 17, 2022

The Dance of the Dragons Is Just a Huge Misunderstanding...

Not even AEGON wants Aegon to rule WHAT ARE THEY FIGHTING FOR???? #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/2pPAvAcvR1 — misery (@_docinsane) October 17, 2022

The Truth!

“And yet you toil still in the service to men. Your father, your husband, your son. You desire not to be free but to make a window in the wall of your prison” that’s mother rhaenys speaking the truth finally #houseofthedragon pic.twitter.com/xBGV49k758 — mia | hotd spoilers (@silvcrwings) October 17, 2022

The Moment!

SHE IS A LEGEND, SHE IS A ICON, SHE IS THE MOMENT #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/EAgVOoZ5b2 — House Of The Dragon Source (@HOTDsource) October 17, 2022

Could've Ended the Entire Show There...

Me screaming at the tv to Rhaneys #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/ycgVLhzDDt — JW (@W78527202) October 17, 2022

A Shrek Meme for Everything!

