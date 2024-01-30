Ankita Lokhande looked disappointed after losing to Munawar Faruqui in Bigg Boss 17. The actress recently took to her official Instagram Handle to share a reflective video. In the heartfelt clip, the actress takes us through her remarkable journey, starting from the iconic show Pavitra Rishta by Ektaa Kapoor to her stint on Bigg Boss 17, where she earned the affectionate title of 'Rishton vali ladki.' Grateful for the unwavering love and support from her fans, Ankita emphasised that, for her, it's not about winning or losing but about the profound love she has received on this incredible journey. Ankita Lokhande Describes Bigg Boss 17 as a ‘Journey To Be Remembered and Cherished Forever’; Actress Expresses Gratitude to Salman Khan in a Heartfelt Post.

Ankita Lokhande's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande Jain (@lokhandeankita)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)