Amit Kumar was part of the Indian Idol 12's episodes two weeks back when the contestants paid tribute to Kishore Kumar. The singer praised everyone on the show but later commented that he was asked to do so. He didn't really find it as enjoyable. Kumar Sanu, Rupkumar Rathod and Anuradha Paudwal will grace the latest weekend episodes and a promo video has Aditya Narayan asking the burning question to them. He asks Sanu if somebody from the team asked him to praise the contestants or he did it from the heart? You should watch Kumar Sanu's reaction to that.

Check out Indian Idol 12's latest promo

