Indian Idol Season 15 concluded on Sunday, April 6, with Manasi Ghosh emerging as the winner, defeating Subhajit Chakraborty and Sneha Shankar in a thrilling grand finale aired on Sony Entertainment Television. Known for her emotional and powerful singing, Manasi consistently impressed judges and audiences alike throughout the season. Her heartfelt performances and strong stage presence played a key role in her victory. The official Indian Idol social media congratulated her, calling her journey truly deserving. Along with the trophy, Manasi was awarded a brand-new car as part of her win. Fans celebrated her triumph across various platforms. ‘Indian Idol 15’ Grand Finale: Badshah Gets Emotional About Slain Singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

Indian Idol 15 Winner

