Season two of Invincible is set to hit Amazon Prime Video this November, however, it looks like the team behind the show might have just gone a step further and kept things ready in advance as well. Recently confirmed, the voice recording for Invincible Season Three has been completed as well prior to the release of season two. Invincible S2 Teaser Trailer Out! Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh and Zazie Beetz’s New Series All Set To Premiere on Prime Video From November 3 (Watch Video).

Check Out the Tweet:

Voice recording for #Invincible S3 is already complete pic.twitter.com/fPWlZHniHq — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) July 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)