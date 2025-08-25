Oval Invincibles Women are now eliminated of the ongoing The Hundred 2025 women's tournament and they will take on London Spirit in the next match, who are still in contention for the play-offs. The Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit match of the Women's Hundred 2025 will be held at Kennington Oval, London on Monday, August 25. The Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit the Hundred cricket match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans can find live telecast viewing options of theOval Invincibles vs London Spirit women's The Hundred 2025 match on the Sony Sports Ten 1 and Sony Sports Ten 3 TV channels. Fans who are on the lookout for an online viewing option can also watch The Hundred 2025 live streaming on SonyLIV and FanCode apps and websites. However, in both cases, purchasing subscriptions/match or tour passes is necessary. Why European Cricket Network Tours Are Paused Indefinitely? What's Its Connection With India's Online Gaming Bill 2025? Know Details.

The Hundred 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast

The schedule for your daily dose of entertainment 💥🤩 Catch all the action from The Hundred on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) and Sony Liv.#SonySportsNetwork #TheHundred pic.twitter.com/SbpQseKiEC — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) August 5, 2025

