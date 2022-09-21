Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 has been presenting quite some powerful performances by the contestants and recently, Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu’s friends were present there to cheer for him. Faisal performed on the song ‘First Class’, from the movie Kalank and was well received. Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik Gets Together With Faisal Shaikh and Jannat Zubair (View Pic).

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FAISAL SHAIKH (@mr_faisu_07)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)