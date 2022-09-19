Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is just nearing its end and the action packed show has been presenting some blockbuster stunts in its episodes. Rubina Dilaik, who has been a participant of the show and is currently flaunting her dance moves on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, took to social media to share a picture of herself with host Rohit Shetty and the leading hero of Cirkus. The cast of the upcoming film will be seen gracing the sets to promote their film. Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Winner: Rubina Dilaik, Faisal Shaikh, Tushar Kalia, Jannat Zubair - Who Will Win The Show? (VOTE Now).

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

Here is another picture of the entire team of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

View this post on Instagram A post shared by biggboss _16 _update (@_bigg_boss_16_update)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)