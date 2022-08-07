Shilpa Shinde is known for her bindaas attitude and charming personality. Shilpa is also known for her stint in comedy and she will soon be seen in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10! Recently, she took to social media to post a video of herself where she can be seen dancing on 'Menu Yaar Na Miley' from the movie Kick. She definitely moves quite well and this video of hers will have you laughing out loud. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Shilpa Shinde Replaces Injured Shubhangi Atre on the Dance Reality Show.

Check her post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shinde (@shilpa_shinde_official)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)