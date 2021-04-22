Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi is all set to be a part of the much-awaited stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. According to a report in TOI, the TV star has been finalised for the show. If the report turns out to be true, it's going to be fun. This time the show will be shot in Cape Town.

A close source to KKK informed the portal, “Talks were on with Divyanka for quite some time and the deal has finally materialised. She has come on board with us to participate in the 11th edition. This is the first time television’s popular bahu, Divyanka will be performing hardcore stunts on a reality show.”

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)