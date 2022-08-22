Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 witnesses some daredevil performances by the celebrity participants. Recently, Faisal Shaikh performed a task as a proxy to Rajiv Adatia. The two have been showcasing their bromance through the show and fans are in awe of them. Seems like the audience has loved show Faisal performed Rajiv’s task exceptionally well and agreed to become his proxy within a blink of his eye. Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: This Definitely Was One of the Most Important Stunts on the Road To Win the Show, says Mohit Malik.

Take a look:

Faisal Shaikh - Rajiv Adatia (Photo Credit: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)