Recently, singer Shaan's reaction to his viral clips from the past, where he called out fans over inappropriate comments, went viral on social media. The conversation during a podcast episode with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia soon became an online meme fest. Now, another video of Sonu Nigam has captivated the attention of the netizens, where the singer recalled his childhood days. In the podcast episode with Rajiv Adatia, the singer mentioned how he was bullied by his classmate about masturbation when he injured himself in school. His NSFW reference and humorous take have left the internet in splits, making the podcast video go viral. Sonu Nigam and Anu Malik Evoke Nostalgia As They Sing ‘Main Hoon Na’ at Farah Khan’s House Party.

Sonu Nigam Goes NSFW on Rajiv Adatia's Podcast

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Misbah :) (@sonunigamscafe)

Shaan’s La*da Viral Meme

