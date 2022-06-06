The stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi is back with its twelfth season. Today, Colors TV shared a promo video featuring host Rohit Shetty in a helicopter. The clip mentioned that the shooting for the show has begun in Cape Town, South Africa. Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Rubina Dilaik, Rajiv Adatia, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi and More – List of Contestants to Be Seen on Rohit Shetty’s Show!

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)