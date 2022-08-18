The latest episode of Koffee With Karan 7 saw Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra in attendance. While the promo of their appearance on the couch was a laughing riot, the boys didn't disappoint it feels. As netizens have loved every bit of Vicky-Sid's bromance on KWK. Right from Karan Johar making Sid and Kiara Advani's relationship official to Vicky talking about his marriage with Katrina Kaif, Twitterati are pleased. Check out their reactions below. KWK 7: Karan Johar Reveals How He and Alia Bhatt ‘Drunk Dialed’ Vicky Kaushal Before His Wedding With Katrina Kaif!

'Punjabi Bromance'

What i liked about this episode was that it wasnt overtly sxual. It tapped into their professional lives, success n setbacks too, at the same time the vibe was so chill n fun! Kjo was sweet for a change n the punjabi bromance >>#VickyKaushal #SidMalhotra #KoffeeWithKaranS7 pic.twitter.com/TM8cV83tUF — Nush (@tanyeahok) August 18, 2022

'Loved'

#KoffeeWithKaranS7 Loved the episode. These two boys have so much so warmth and simplicity in them.. two sweet and pyaare punjabi boys 🤩 very likable ❤ #VickyKaushal explained #KatrinaKaif so nicely...he is quite funny with his teasing n all.. and #SidharthMalhotra a cutie 💓 — Upasana 🧡 (@a_bit_whiny) August 18, 2022

'Manifest'

'Fab'

Just finished watching latest episode of KWK and it's so freakin good. Sid Vicky were superb and so fab. Completely enjoyed the Punjabi Munda's and hearing about their love life's is so cuteeee! Boys nailed the show!🥺❤️‍🔥🥳#KoffeeWithKaranS7 #SidharthMalhotra #VickyKaushal — aviiii (@justavithings) August 18, 2022

'All Hearts'

Ok i watched the whole episode and i just loved it🥳❤💃💃... i can write a whole essay about what i loved in the episode.. and which no one wants to read so let's skip that🙂#SidharthMalhotra #Sidkiara#KoffeeWithKaranS7 — khushmijaaz Ajnabiii (@Ajnabii987) August 18, 2022

