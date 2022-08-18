Karan Johar's latest guests Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra on Koffee With Karan Season 7 were at their candid best. During the episode, not only the actors, but even the host revealed some gossip and among the many is how he and Alia Bhatt drunk dialed Vicky Kaushal before his wedding to Katrina Kaif. "We were drinking wine and star gazing, and that is when we were wondering who we could call! This was right before the wedding," KJo said. Koffee With Karan 7: Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra Serve ‘Dostana’ on Gossipy Couch in Next Episode (Watch Promo Video).

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

