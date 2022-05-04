There have been speculations doing rounds that Koffee With Karan will return with the seventh season. The chat show’s host, filmmaker-producer Karan Johar has cleared the air about it. KJo has confirmed that Koffee With Karan will not be returning with a new season. Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 7 To Be Shelved Due To Backlash After Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise?

Karan Johar’s Statement On Koffee With Karan Season 7

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)