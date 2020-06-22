Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise has given birth to several controversies in the Bollywood industry. From nepotism to bullying, the stars and filmmakers are being pulled up on these subjects by some other industry colleagues and fans. Amongst them is Karan Johar who has been facing massive backlash and trolling. His chat show 'Koffee With Karan' is also in the negative light right because of the controversial statements done here by other celebs. So, owing to this will Koffee With Karan 6 see the light of the day? RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Sonam Kapoor's Old Video From Koffee With Karan Episode Goes Viral, Netizens Slam Her For Mocking the Late Actor.

A recent report published by pinkvilla.com says that it is unlikely to happen. In fact, the show might be canned forever looking at the current scenario. A source told the portal, "With the ongoing controversy around, the channel has decided to not shoot the sixth season anytime soon. They have expressed their concerns and are aware that the new season, if begun, will face a lot of ire from the audience and on social media."

"While the Coronavirus outbreak has also played spoilsport, several leading actors have also decided to not shoot for the show, because they don't want to add more fuel to the fire. Now, Star has to take a call on whether they want to discontinue the show completely henceforth," the source added.

Incidentally, Koffee With Karan was the source of the entire nepotism row. Kangana Ranaut's statements regarding the same and she calling Karan a 'movie mafia' created a stir in the industry. People instantly trolled the filmmaker and the star-kids for the same as well. Coming back to KWK 6, the possibility of the chat show to regain its position and popularity right now is extremely difficult. Stay tuned for more updates.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 22, 2020 08:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).