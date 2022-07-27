Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya is one of the most popular and loved shows on television. Starring Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar, the drama has been one of the longest running serials. While Dheeraj Dhoopar recently quit Kundali Bhagya, fans have been missing him terribly. However, as the show marks its five year anniversary today, fans of the Balaji Telefilms show have sent a cake as a celebratory gesture leaving Shraddha teary eyed. Kundali Bhagya Star Shraddha Arya Has Bought a New House in Mumbai, Actress Busy Refurbishing Her Dream Apartment

Shraddha took to social media to express how her journey with the show has been and also show gratitude to the fans. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)