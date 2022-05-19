Kundali Bhagya star Shraddha Arya has bought a new house in Mumbai and is busy refurbishing her dream apartment by referring to architectural magazines. She is drawing inspiration from a few B-town stars' modern and elegant homes in Mumbai. The "Kundali Bhagya" star tied the knot with naval officer Rahul Nagal in November 2021. Since then, her husband has been posted in Visakhapatnam. Kundali Bhagya Actress Shraddha Arya Recreates Deepika Padukone’s Om Shanti Om Look for the Retro Party Theme in the Show.

Shraddha said: "I recently bought a new apartment opposite my parent's house in Mumbai. I am looking forward to remodelling the apartment completely. The renovations are already underway, and we are planning to change the layout slightly." Shraddha Arya Flaunts Her Moves in a White Bikini As She Honeymoons With Hubby Rahul Nagal (Watch Video).

"I am planning to design a large wardrobe space for all my clothes and accessories. In fact, I have gone through various architectural magazines to get the new apartment ready. I guess it should be ready in the next few months, and I am quite excited to see the final outcome," she adds. Kundali Bhagya airs on Zee TV.

