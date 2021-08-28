The official trailer of Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai? is finally out! Inspired by a true event that went viral, the video sees Surbhi Jyoti and Jassie Gill packing some emotional and comedy punches. The film premieres on ZEE5 on September 10, 2021. The film also marks late actor Surekha Sikri's last work.

Watch Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)