Munawar Faruqui is one of the popular contestants on Kangana Ranaut’s reality TV show. In the latest episode of Lock Upp, he made a shocking confession about his personal life and that has left everyone stunned. Munawar revealed that he’s married and even has a son from that marriage. He also stated that he refrained from speaking about it as he doesn’t want his child to be affected and also that he’s heading for a divorce and the matter is in court.

Munawar Faruqui On His Personal Life

.@munawar0018 ke secret ka suspense is building too much! What do you think it is? 🤔 Watch the Judgement Day episode streaming tonight at 10:30 pm Play the @LockuppGame now. pic.twitter.com/bgyz2LynTc — ALTBalaji (@altbalaji) April 9, 2022

Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui comes out about being married since a young age; shares he has a son from the marriage and is doing the show for him https://t.co/futCNX4pzg — Amit Sharma (@amitsharmalie) April 10, 2022

