Munawar Faruqui is one of the popular contestants on Kangana Ranaut’s reality TV show. In the latest episode of Lock Upp, he made a shocking confession about his personal life and that has left everyone stunned. Munawar revealed that he’s married and even has a son from that marriage. He also stated that he refrained from speaking about it as he doesn’t want his child to be affected and also that he’s heading for a divorce and the matter is in court.

Munawar Faruqui On His Personal Life

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)