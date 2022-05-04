This is huge! As Bigg Boss 15 winner, Tejasswi Prakash will be seen making her presence felt on Kangana Ranaut hosted reality show Lock Upp. Well, as per a promo released by the makers, we see a stylish Tejasswi entering the jail with special power. She will join beau and jailer Karan Kundrra. Sounds fun, right? Lock Upp: Pratik Sehajpal Announces Prince Narula as the Second Finalist of Kangana Ranaut Hosted Reality Show (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALTBalaji (@altbalaji)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)