With Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp nearing its finale, the makers are serving quite an entertainment on the show. As on tonight's episode, fans will get to see Bigg Boss fame Pratik Sehjapla entering the jail as a guest. However, in the promo, we witness Pratik dropping a big announcement by making Prince Narula the second finalist of the show. Lock Upp: Saisha Shinde Reveals She Had S*x With Her ‘Favourite’ Indian Designer After He Called Her to His Hotel Room (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALTBalaji (@altbalaji)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)