Tanuj Virwani and his wife, Tanya Jacob, are giving us serious honeymoon envy with their latest Instagram post! After tying the knot in a private ceremony in Lonavala on Christmas Day, the lovebirds jetted off to Paris for a romantic getaway and they're sharing all the dreamy details with their fans. From passionate lip lock to exploring charming Parisian streets, they exude pure adoration in every photo. Their infectious smiles and playful poses tell the story of two hearts completely smitten with each other. Check it out! Inside Edge Fame Tanuj Virwani Ties Knot With Longtime Girlfriend Taniya Jacob, Atul Agnihotri Shares Post on Instagram Congratulating the Couple (View Pics).

Tanuj Virwani and Tanya Jacob Honeymoon Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanuj Virwani (@tanujvirwani)

