Bigg Boss 16 on Colors is full of fights and controversies. MC Stan is gaining a lot of traction because of his recent fight with Shalin Bhanot. It all started when Tina Datta hurt her ankle. While Shalin tried to nurse her, she was crying in pain and MC Stan said that if she is in too much pain a doctor should be called. However, Shalin was confident that he knew how to make her recover and this infuriated MC Stand who abused him. Shalin too reacted saying something bad about MC Stan’s family and the latter charged towards him. Netizens have come out in support of MC Stan for the same issue. Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan Pounces on Shalin Bhanot After Heated Argument Over Tina Datta.

Take a look:

MC Stan gets support

His mother has always been the foremost in his life>>> Agreed that #MCStan abused first,normal abuses common among friends,but #ShalinBhanot crossed limits by bringing his mother into the scene Also kudos to #ShivThakare for being there WE STAND BY STAN#BiggBoss16 #MCStan𓃵 pic.twitter.com/MpV3DBVEx1 — Prakriti Shukla (@PrakS_16) November 17, 2022

Stan receives support for his behaviour

STAN is not wrong, calling derogatory remark on Stan's Mom is not great WE STAND BY STAN#MCStan𓃵 — Nishant (@Ft_Nishant_) November 17, 2022

Netizens say that if Stand hit Shalin physically too it would be justified

Mother means whole world to us Stan's mother is not inside BB house Shalin provoked MC Stan by abusing Him related to his mother for just being Caring to tina !! Even if Stan would have physically Hit shalin it would be still justified Full power to MCStan WE STAND BY STAN — 𝙈𝘾 𝙎𝙏𝘼𝙉 𝙊𝙁𝙁𝙄𝘾𝙄𝘼𝙇 𝙁𝘾⛓️ (@ItsTeamMCStan) November 17, 2022

Shalin provoked Stan

Shalin Provoked MC Stan by calling derogatory remark on his mom, fight broke between them WE STAND BY STAN — Nishant (@Ft_Nishant_) November 17, 2022

Bring it on haters

WE STAND BY SHIV THAKARE WE STAND BY STAN Bring it on, haters! #ShivThakare #MCStan — Ritam Halder | ঋতম হালদার (@ritam_de_scribe) November 17, 2022

