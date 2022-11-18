Bigg Boss 16 on Colors is full of fights and controversies. MC Stan is gaining a lot of traction because of his recent fight with Shalin Bhanot. It all started when Tina Datta hurt her ankle. While Shalin tried to nurse her, she was crying in pain and MC Stan said that if she is in too much pain a doctor should be called. However, Shalin was confident that he knew how to make her recover and this infuriated MC Stand who abused him. Shalin too reacted saying something bad about MC Stan’s family and the latter charged towards him. Netizens have come out in support of MC Stan for the same issue. Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan Pounces on Shalin Bhanot After Heated Argument Over Tina Datta.
Take a look:
MC Stan gets support
His mother has always been the foremost in his life>>>
Agreed that #MCStan abused first,normal abuses common among friends,but #ShalinBhanot crossed limits by bringing his mother into the scene
Also kudos to #ShivThakare for being there
WE STAND BY STAN#BiggBoss16 #MCStan𓃵 pic.twitter.com/MpV3DBVEx1
— Prakriti Shukla (@PrakS_16) November 17, 2022
Stan receives support for his behaviour
STAN is not wrong, calling derogatory remark on Stan's Mom is not great
WE STAND BY STAN#MCStan𓃵
— Nishant (@Ft_Nishant_) November 17, 2022
Netizens say that if Stand hit Shalin physically too it would be justified
Mother means whole world to us
Stan's mother is not inside BB house
Shalin provoked MC Stan by abusing
Him related to his mother for just being Caring to tina !!
Even if Stan would have physically
Hit shalin it would be still justified
Full power to MCStan
WE STAND BY STAN
— 𝙈𝘾 𝙎𝙏𝘼𝙉 𝙊𝙁𝙁𝙄𝘾𝙄𝘼𝙇 𝙁𝘾⛓️ (@ItsTeamMCStan) November 17, 2022
Shalin provoked Stan
Shalin Provoked MC Stan by calling derogatory remark on his mom, fight broke between them
WE STAND BY STAN
— Nishant (@Ft_Nishant_) November 17, 2022
Bring it on haters
WE STAND BY SHIV THAKARE
WE STAND BY STAN
Bring it on, haters! #ShivThakare #MCStan
— Ritam Halder | ঋতম হালদার (@ritam_de_scribe) November 17, 2022
