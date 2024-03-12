Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan's YouTube channel has been hacked. The rapper took to his Instagram Stories and informed fans about the same. He urged YouTube India to look into the matter and also warned fans against scams. MC Stan's YouTube channel had 9.38 million subscribers. The rapper shared a pic and revealed how a QR code appears amidst YouTube videos. 'Famm kisne toh yede ki leke youtube hack kia hai kya malum kya scene yaar sabr karo thoda!! @youtubeindia My yt channel is hacked,' he wrote. 'Shot Something Cool With Thala Legend' Rapper MC Stan Teases Exciting Collaboration With MS Dhoni in Social Media Post.

