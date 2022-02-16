Mohena Kumari Singh is popularly known for portraying the role of Keerti in Star Plus’ show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She has also participated in other reality shows and serials. Mohena, who is married to politician Suyesh Rawat, has shared to her followers on social media that she is pregnant. Yes, the couple is expecting their first child together. Mohena has even shared a few pictures flaunting her baby bump.

Pregnant Mohena Kumari Singh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohena Kumari Singh (@mohenakumari)

Mohena Flaunts Her Baby Bump

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohena Kumari Singh (@mohenakumari)

The Soon-To-Be Mommy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohena Kumari Singh (@mohenakumari)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)